TN priest in judicial custody for comments on Hinduism, Modi, Shah

George Ponniah has been booked for promoting enmity between religions and holding a meeting in violation of the Epidemic Diseases Act

A Roman Catholic priest who had made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Hindu practices, has apologised for “hurting his Hindu brothers and sisters”.

The priest, George Ponniah, was arrested in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district on Saturday (July 24) for his comments. The Kuzhithurai magistrate sent Ponniah to judicial custody for 15 days. Ponniah complained of chest pain on Sunday and was given medical treatment at the Palayamkotai Central Prison.

The Madurai police charged Ponniah for promoting enmity between religions and registered a case under the Epidemic Diseases Act for conducting a meeting while the pandemic is raging across the country.

Ponniah had made the disparaging comments at Father Stan Swamy’s memorial event, held in Arumanai town, on July 18. One Stephen, who had organised the function, was arrested on Sunday for holding the event in violation of pandemic control norms.

Ponniah, who has apologised to “Hindu brothers and sisters”, has claimed that parts of his speech were edited.

“People thought I spoke against Hindu religion and beliefs. I and the people who spoke at the meeting never said anything of that sort. If at all our speech has hurt the sentiments of my Hindu brothers and sisters, I wholeheartedly apologise for it. I would like to say to my loving Hindu brothers and sisters that even in the future, I will never pass such comments,” he had said.

Ponniah also criticised the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for “ignoring minorities”. “We campaigned in areas where politicians were not able to enter. We urged everyone to vote for DMK and said our miseries would be gone if DMK came to power. But within 60 days of this government assuming charge, we were made to protest for our rights. The votes they [DMK] got are alms provide by the minority community,” The Indian Express quoted Ponniah as saying.

As per the video on record, Ponniah made objectionable comments against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, and some beliefs of Hinduism. His comments on ‘Bharat Mata’ resulted in over 30 cases being filed against him.

BJP and Hindu leaders sought a case be registered against Ponniah under the Goondas Act. The State Minorities Commission chairman S Peter Alphonse too condemned Ponniah’s statement and demanded strict action against him.