Power situation in TN looks grim amid increasing coal shortage

Tamil Nadu’s power situation looks grim, with the increase in demand and consumption following the opening of all sections of society. The evening peak demand has started to increase to above 14000MW, and TANGEDCO is meeting the demand through its own thermal units, central units, and purchase from the electricity exchange.

Coal stock position has remained the same, with TANGEDCO units dependent on the daily coal supply through rail. Nearly 50 million units of power are being purchased from the Electricity Exchange.

“As of October 23, all TANGEDCO thermal units have coal stock for an average of two days, with Mettur small units having coal stock for one day, and Vallur joint venture three units having coal stock for one day. On a daily basis, we get not less than 90,000 tonnes of coal through rail and ships,” said a senior TANGEDCO official.

With the coal stock available, TANGEDCO is able to generate power from its own thermal units and on Sunday, the units with a total capacity of 4320MW generated 78.41 million units, which is 25 percent of the total power consumption on Sunday.

Apart from the TANGEDCO units, central thermal and nuclear units generated power, and Tamil Nadu received a total of 98.122 million units, which is again 31 percent of the total consumption in the state.

TANGEDCO is also receiving 27.427 million units from the long-term agreement with private power generators, and through the Electricity Exchange, nearly 50 million units were purchased on Sunday, when almost all offices and companies were closed.

“During weekdays we have to purchase more power from the market as the demand will be high. The problem now is even private power generators are also facing a coal shortage and they are not able to purchase coal from the International market as the price per tonne is very high,” said the official.

Thus, even those private generators with whom TANGEDCO has signed agreements are stating that they will not be able to supply power as per the agreement.

“If we ask for 1000MW, the private power generators are stating that they will be able to provide only 400MW, as they are not able to get coal either in local or international markets,” said the official.

Wind power generation has more or less stopped, and TANGEDCO will be dependent on thermal units alone from now.

“The coming months, especially after January will be tough as the power demand will start to increase and with the present source, we will have a big task on our hands to provide power without any break,” said the official.