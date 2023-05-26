TN IT officials search premises linked to Minister Senthil Balaji; reportedly attacked by supporters

Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities

The searches were being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore at the premises of individuals allegedly linked to the minister, sources said without elaborating. (File photo)

Income Tax authorities on Friday (May 26) launched coordinated searches across different locations in Tamil Nadu linked to state Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, police sources said.

The searches were being held in cities including Karur and Coimbatore at the premises of individuals allegedly linked to the minister, sources said without elaborating.

Also read: BJP trying to politicise Coimbatore car explosion: Senthil Balaji

Close relatives of the minister and some contractors were reportedly among those whose premises were being searched by the tax authorities.

Senthil Balaji, a senior DMK leader from Karur, also holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio.

There were also reports of clashes between DMK workers and IT officials who went to search the premises of Senthil Balaji’s brother Ashok in Karur district.

(With inputs from agencies)

