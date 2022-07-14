Tamil Nadu CM Stalin admitted to hospital after testing COVID positive

Stalin tested COVID positive on Tuesday (July 12).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was on Thursday (July 14) admitted to a hospital in Chennai for investigations and observation for COVID-related symptoms.

On Thursday, he was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet.

Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director of the hospital, in a medical bulletin, said that Stalin was admitted for “investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms”.