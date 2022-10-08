TN bans online rummy and poker games after Governor’s nod

The ordinance was prepared based on a School Education Department Survey on the negative impact of online games on children

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday (October 7) gave his nod to an ordinance banning online gambling and regulating such activities in the state. With the act coming into effect, online games such as Rummy and Poker stand banned in the state.

This move comes a week after the Tamil Nadu cabinet passed an ordinance to ban these games in the state.

Also Read: Why neighbour Andhra may throw a spanner in KCR’s national dreams

“The online games provider shall not provide any online gaming service or allow playing of any online game of chance specified in the Schedule with money or other stakes,” the notification read.

Advertisement

Any person offering these services faces imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh, or both.

The ordinance was prepared based on a School Education Department Survey on the negative impact of online games on children. Later, the government appointed a committee headed by Retired Judge K Chandru.