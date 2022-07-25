TN: Another class XII student found dead in school premises

The 17-year-old girl, a native of Thakkalur village, was residing in the Sacred Heart’s Girl's High School hostel in Kilacheri in Tiruvallur district. The girl was found dead inside the hostel premises at around 8 am on Monday

Another class XII student allegedly ended her life inside a residential school premises in Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu on Monday (July 25) morning.

The 17-year-old girl, a native of Thakkalur village, was residing in the Sacred Heart’s Girl’s High School hostel in Kilacheri in Tiruvallur district. She was found dead at around 8 am on Monday.

Soon after the news of the girl’s death spread, her relatives started blocking roads in their native village in Thakkalur. However, the police soon rushed to the spot, pacified the people and ensured that proper action would be taken.

After an official complaint was filed, the case was transferred to the CB-CID. This comes after the recent Madras High Court order directing the State Government to inquire into the death of all students through the help of the CB-CID police.

CB-CID inspector Tiripura Sundari has questioned the girl’s teachers and classmates.

The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. A large number of cops have been deployed in front of the school to prevent any untoward incident. The school declared a holiday for the day.

Speaking to The Federal, a senior official with the CB-CID said they are questioning teachers and parents. “If there is any CCTV footage, we would examine it as well. We would come to a conclusion only after a thorough investigation,” the official said, adding that there were no allegations from the parent’s side until Monday morning.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh said the Kallakurichi private school that was vandalised during the protest seeking justice for the class XII girl who was found dead inside the school premises would start its online class for class IX, class X, class XI and class XII from Wednesday. “The regular classes would commence in a week’s time. We are making arrangements for the same,” the minister said.