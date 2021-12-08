TN adds 565.91 MW solar power in 2020 as cos didn’t bid for tenders

TANGEDCO has decided to purchase 1000MW of solar power from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited at the price of ₹2.61 per unit

Solar power capacity addition in Tamil Nadu has been less in 2020, said the Union Power Ministry, in response to a question raised by DMK MP P Wilson in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Out of the 5457.58MW of solar power capacity added in the country, only 565.91MW alone has been added in Tamil Nadu. Sources said that finding land is a big issue in Tamil Nadu, and many companies did not come forward to bid tenders floated by TANGEDCO.

Considering the disruption caused by COVID-19, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has given time extension to renewable energy projects being implemented through agencies designated by MNRE or under various schemes of MNRE.

The Centre has asked the state governments to honour the must run status and not to curtail solar and wind power, except for reasons of grid safety.

Advertisement

Most of the grid connected renewable energy projects in the country are being implemented by the private sector developers, selected through a transparent competitive bidding process.

A total of 90.38GW of renewable energy potential (including large hydro) has been estimated in Tamil Nadu, out of which, a total of 17.92 GW of renewable energy capacity (including large hydro) has been installed in the state, as on October 31, 2021.

Also read: Coal shortage prompts TANGEDCO to buy coal; drives up cost

Further, MNRE has taken several measures to promote renewable energy, including wind and solar energy, in the country, including in Tamil Nadu.

As TANGEDCO does not have enough solar power capacity, recently, the Discom decided to purchase 1000MW of solar power from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited at the rate of ₹2.61 per unit, to fulfil its renewable power obligation for the year 2021-22.

“The TANGEDCO’s prayer before TNERC is to procure 1000MW of solar power from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) under manufacturing linked scheme at the rate of ₹2.61 per unit by executing power sale agreement (PSA) on long term basis to meet TANGEDCO’s RPO requirement,” said TNERC in its report.

The total installed capacity of solar power plants in Tamil Nadu is 4268.45MW. As per the MNRE target, approximately 9400MW of solar power is required for the year 2021-22 to meet Tamil Nadu’s solar renewable purchase obligation.

Also read: TNERC permits TANGEDCO to purchase 1000MW power for 3 years

“Based on the total consumption of the state of 106566 MU for the year 2020-21, considering load growth of six percent and taking into account the RPO of 10.50 percent, as per the MNRE target for solar, the approximate requirement of solar power is 7126 MW. As on date approximately 4268 MW of solar power plants have been commissioned in the state and approximately 2856 MW of solar power is required by next March as per the RPO,” said a senior TNERC official.