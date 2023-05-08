Tillu Tajpuriya murder: 7 personnel of Tamil Nadu special police suspended

The action came almost a week after a murder took place in the supposedly high-security prison on May 2 when gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death

Seven Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) personnel, who in a viral video were seen standing mute when gangsters stabbed to death a rival in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, have been suspended and will be sent back to Tamil Nadu.

This follows a communication from the Director General of Delhi Prisons, Sanjay Beniwal, to the Tamil Nadu Police seeking acting against its personnel, officials said in New Delhi.

The action came almost a week after the sensational murder took place in the supposedly high-security prison on May 2 when gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death, media reports said.

“The Tamil Nadu Police has now suspended seven of its personnel and called them back,” a Tihar Jail official said.

For decades, the TNSP has been deployed in Tihar Jail so that their lack of knowledge of Hindi will prevent them from getting friendly with prison inmates. The Tamil Nadu personnel are periodically rotated.

CCTV video

A CCTV video from Tihar Jail which emerged on social media showed Tajpuriya being attacked in front of security personnel fatally while being taken away for medical aid after being stabbed earlier and wounded.

Tajpuriya was assaulted with improvised weapons allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang.

The footage showed the security personnel remaining mute spectators while the assailants kept attacking the gangster.

One jail official said the siren button inside Jail No 8 was not functional at the time of the attack. Several inmates tried to press the button but it did not work, the media reports said.

Tajpuriya was reportedly involved in some 14 cases. He was said to be the alleged mastermind of the murder of his rival, Jitender Mann alias Gogi, inside Rohini court in December 2021.

All the four involved in murdering Tajpuriya in Tihar Jail are associated with the Gogi gang and claimed the May 2 killing was an act of revenge.