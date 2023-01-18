Tamizhagam row: Climbdown by Governor Ravi, says never suggested changing name

"Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence I am giving this clarification to put an end to it," Ravi said

Amid the controversy over his ‘Tamizhagam’ reference in his recent speech, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday (January 18) issued a statement and said he wants to “put an end to it”.

The governor said that an interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu was “erroneous and far-fetched”.

Ravi said that he had referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’ in historical cultural context as “there was no ‘Tamil Nadu’ in those days”.

“In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023 to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a recently concluded month long festival celebrating the age old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’. In those days, there was no ‘Tamil Nadu’. Hence in historical cultural context, I referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’ as a ‘more appropriate expression’,” he said in the statement.

“Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word ‘Tamil Nadu’ have become a topic of discussion. Hence I am giving this clarification to put an end to it,” he added.

On January 4, Ravi had said at the event, “Here in Tamil Nadu, a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no. It has become a habit. So many theses have been written — all false and poor fiction. This must be broken. Truth must prevail.”

“Thamizhagam would be more appropriate word to call it. The rest of the country suffered a lot of devastation at the hands of foreigners for a long time,” he added.

This had drawn the ire of the ruling DMK, which accused him of unnecessarily interfering in state politics rather than paying attention to developmental initiatives.

On the contrary, the BJP justified Ravi’s remark saying the word Tamizhagam is in common usage in the state, and that the DMK was needlessly targeting him as he questioned the government on the NEET Bill.

