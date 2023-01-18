Tamizhagam row: Climbdown by Governor Ravi, says never suggested changing TN name

"Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word 'Tamil Nadu' have become a topic of discussion. Hence I am giving this clarification to put an end to it," Ravi said

In what appears to be a sharp climbdown from his earlier stance, RN Ravi on Wednesday (January 18) issued a statement saying ‘Tamil Nadu’ is the correct name for the state. His earlier statement on ‘Tamizhagam’ was misinterpreted, he said.

Talking about the controversy in a Raj Bhavan press release, Ravi said he wants to “put an end to it”. An inference that his earlier statement was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu was “erroneous and far-fetched”. He had referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’ in a historical cultural context as “there was no ‘Tamil Nadu’ in those days”, he added.

It may be noted that BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu had tread on the side of caution, emphasising that the state’s name should remain as is. State BJP chief Annamalai had earlier said ‘Tamil Nadu’ is an appropriate name for the state. Amid the brewing controversy, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah one on one in Delhi yesterday, where he was attending the BJP’s National Executive meeting.

Telangana Governor Tamizai Sounderarajan, who was earlier Tamil Nadu BJP chief, had observed that Ravi may have been misled on the issue.

Governor Ravi’s ‘clarification’

“In an event at Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023 to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a recently concluded month long festival celebrating the age old cultural connect of Tamil people with Kashi, while dwelling upon the historical cultural connect between the two, I referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’. In those days, there was no ‘Tamil Nadu’. Hence in historical cultural context, I referred to the word ‘Tamizhagam’ as a ‘more appropriate expression’,” Ravi said in his statement today.

“Without understanding the basis of my speech, arguments that the Governor is against the word ‘Tamil Nadu’ have become a topic of discussion. Hence I am giving this clarification to put an end to it,” he added.

On January 4, Ravi had said at the event, “Here in Tamil Nadu, a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no. It has become a habit. So many theses have been written — all false and poor fiction. This must be broken. Truth must prevail.”

“Thamizhagam would be a more appropriate word to call it. The rest of the country suffered a lot of devastation at the hands of foreigners for a long time,” he added.

This had drawn the ire of the ruling DMK, which accused him of unnecessarily interfering in state politics rather than paying attention to developmental initiatives.

