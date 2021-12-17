‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ now officially Tamil Nadu’s state song, mandatory to stand

The government orders the song would be sung at the beginning of all public functions being organised in schools, colleges, universities and government offices.

Just days after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ is a prayer song and not an anthem but the highest reverence and respect ought to be shown to it, the Tamil Nadu government has declared the song as the state song.

The government today said ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ would be sung at all public events in educational institutes and government offices. Except for the differently-abled, everybody will have to stand when it is played or being sung, the Tamil Nadu government said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin made the announcement in a press statement in which he said all should remain standing when the song is sung at the beginning of functions organised by the state government and educational institutions.

Stalin said, “The following lines penned by Manonmaniam Sundaranar known as Tamil Thai Vaazhthu is declared as state song of Tamil Nadu. The song should be sung in 55 seconds.”

In the statement, Stalin also said private companies will be encouraged to play Tamil Thai Vaazhthu at the beginning of the functions or events organised by them as part of the efforts to take the tradition of singing the anthem to the younger generation.

A government order issued in 1970 said the song, written by P Sundaram Pillai, should be sung as a prayer song at the commencement (and not at the end) of all functions organised by government departments, local bodies and educational institutions.

In 2018, then Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit released a Tamil-Sanskrit dictionary at a function held in Music Academy, Chennai, in the presence of the Pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, Shri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal. When the invocation song to Mother Tamil ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ was played, the pontiff did not stand up.

This led to considerable outrage against Saraswathi who was accused of “deliberately insulting” Tamil. Political parties sought action against the pontiff for sitting through the song. The pontiff justified his act saying was “meditating” when the song was played.

நீராருங் கடலுடுத்த நிலமடந்தைக் கெழிலொழுகும்

சீராரும் வதனமெனத் திகழ் பரதக் கண்டமிதில்

தெக்கணமும் அதிற்சிறந்த திராவிட நல் திருநாடும்

தக்கசிறு பிறைநுதலும் தரித்தநறுந் திலகமுமே

அத்திலக வாசனைபோல் அனைத்துலகும் இன்பமுற

எத்திசையும் புகழ் மணக்க இருந்த பெருந் தமிழணங்கே!

தமிழணங்கே!

உன்சீரிளமைத் திறம் வியந்து

செய ல்மறந்து வாழ்த்துதுமே!

வாழ்த்துதுமே!!

வாழ்த்துதுமே!!!”

“Brimming Sea drapes exuberant Dame Earth!

With Beautified face in this exalted Indian Continent!

South! In particular Divine Dravidian Country!

As Aesthetic Thilakam on its beauteous curved forehead!

Like the Fragrance of that Thilakam, for the entire world to be delirious!

your fervor spread in all directions!

Oh! goddess tamizh!

Ever remain afresh Thee alone! Purity intact too!

Delighted! Praise thou beauteous Tamizh, youthful forever! Awestruck!

Praise unto thee!!

Praise unto thee!!!