Tamil Nadu suicides: Fourth teen death in two weeks

The 17-year-old girl, a Class 11 student hailed from Ayyampatti village in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district

A 17-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday (July 26), hours after the death of another teen by suicide was reported from Cuddalore district, making it the fourth such incident in two weeks.

According to reports, the teen from Sivakasi hailed from Ayyampatti village and was a Class 11 student. She was found hanging at her house. No suicide note has been found from the spot.

Also read: TN: Another class XII student found dead on school premises

Virudhunagar district SP told ANI that a case has been filed and investigation is underway.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, a girl studying in Class 12, was found hanging at her residence in Cuddalore district. In a four-page suicide note that she left behind, the girl said she was ending her life due to her inability to clear the civil services exams.

On Monday, the body of a Class 12 student of Sacred Heart Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruvallur district was recovered from her hostel. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. The CB-CID is probing the incident.

Also Watch: Anatomy of a student death followed by violent protests

On July 13, a girl student of a private residential school was found dead in the school campus. The incident sparked violent protests across the district, leaving many including police officers injured. Five people including the school’s principal and two teachers have been arrested in the case. The case was handed over to the CB-CID for investigation after the girl’s parents suspected the nature of her death, stating that the scene of death had signs of struggle.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 1056, 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530)