TN imposes night curfew from Apr 20, lockdown on Sundays; new guidelines here

Tamil Nadu government has imposed statewide night curfew (10 pm to 4 am) beginning April 20, and banned inter & intra-state travel during night curfew.

Full lockdown would be imposed on Sundays across the state.

Class 12 board exams have also been postponed. The ongoing practical exams would be conducted as per plan, the government said in an official release. No dates have been announced as of now. Schools and colleges have been asked to hold classes online.

The government also banned visits to beaches, zoos, all tourist destinations like Nilgiris, Yercaud and Kodaikanal.

More restrictions are expected soon, although officials said a complete lockdown will be avoided.

Meat shops, fish stalls, vegetable market, movie halls and shopping complexes will not be allowed to operate after 10 pm.

Hotels will not entertain dining-in and only take away would be allowed between 6 am to 10 am, 12 pm to 3 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm.

Places of gatherings like marriage halls and religious places are likely to see tighter restrictions. As ordered earlier, gatherings for marriages and other functions should not exceed 100 people and for funerals, it should be within 50.

All essential and healthcare facilities will be open. Fuel stations to fill petrol and diesel too will be allowed to run.

The government has asked industries to do as much work from home as possible.

Besides these, already existing restrictions would continue.