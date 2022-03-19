Tamil Nadu agri budget focuses on climate change and crop diversity

The second but first full budget for agriculture was tabled by Tamil Nadu agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam in the assembly on Saturday (March 19) with more focus on climate change and its impact on agriculture.

Tamil Nadu government’s focus on climate anomalies is understandable given the fact that the Sixth Assessment report released recently by the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) identifies 29 districts out of 38 in Tamil Nadu as “vulnerable to climate change”. Hence, the need to take steps to reduce its negative effects on agriculture.

“While it may not be possible to completely mitigate the effects of climate change immediately, preference will be given for executing plans towards adaptability to climate change. We are encouraging crop diversification; special schemes will be implemented to popularise cultivation of millets and pulses as an alternative to water-intensive crops,” said Panneerselvam in his budget speech.

The state government took first steps towards climate-friendly agriculture in January this year when it initiated a pilot scheme for making value added products from millets and selling them through public distribution systems (PDS) in Chennai and Coimbatore.

‘Need guarantee of govt procurement’

Panneerselvam announced a “millet mission”. To enhance the production, two millets special zones will be formed. Zone 1 will have Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Vellore districts while zone II will have Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Theni, Trichy, Karur, Dindigul, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

To promote production and consumption of millets among self-help groups, the state government will support 500 marginal farmers at a cost of ₹ 1 crore under Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission. Also, a special package of ₹ 10 crore has been announced to encourage farmers to take up alternative crops such as millets, pulses and oilseeds during Kar, Kuruvai and Sornavari seasons (when the water is generally scarce).

“The scheme will get success only if it is implemented properly. Even after two months of the government order, the pilot program is yet to take off. Secondly, the Farmers Producers Organisations (FPO) in the districts should have awareness on millets and they should come forward to procure the millets. If there is a guarantee that the millets will be procured by the government, many of the rain-fed areas would benefit,” said Manjunathan, project coordinator, Sittilingi Organic Farmers Association in Dharmapuri district.

‘Push for agri start-ups will create employment’

Youth, particularly in the IT and ITES enabled sectors, are drawn towards organic farming. Neo organic farmers are taking inspiration from the likes of Nammalvar and Nel Jayaraman (both worked to save traditional rice varieties till their death). The state has announced financial assistance of ₹ 1 lakh to 200 agriculture or horticulture graduates each to have agri start-ups.

R Gopinath, agricultural economist at the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, said it is a welcome move, but the state government should consider opening up the scheme to more than 200 graduates and maybe increase the financial assistance to more than ₹ 1 lakh.

“Every year there are thousands of agricultural graduates coming out of agri colleges and university in the state. Most of them are underemployed or unemployed. Bringing such a scheme is good because it will create cluster-level employment opportunities,” said Gopinath, adding that small size mechanisation in agriculture is indispensable today. However, most of the crops that farmers sow are seasonal varieties. So a machine or tool will help only during that particular season and not throughout the year. “The amount of ₹ 1 lakh will be enough just to buy one or two instruments. That will not help the youth. Instead they should have at least five or six machines that keep them engaged throughout the year. For this, the government should provide at least ₹ 5 lakh,” said Gopinath, adding that the state doesn’t have sufficient agri start-ups and this scheme could be a major boost.