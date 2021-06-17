Tamil Nadu CM Stalin calls on Modi, puts forward 25 demands

The top five dealt with water resources, fisheries, power, finance and health

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin put forward a list of state demands when he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday (June 17).

The list contained 25 demands, under 19 subjects, of which the top five dealt with water resources, fisheries, power, finance and health.

The memorandum called for stopping of construction activity in Mekedatu, where Karnataka has proposed to construct a dam across the Cauvery River. It demanded safety of Tamil fishermen and the establishment of a national commission for their welfare.

Advertisement

Also read: Operation Maska in motion, as Modi to roll out red carpet for Stalin

Stalin urged the Centre to release pending 14th Finance Commission grants and GST dues, and asked for early approval of externally aided projects. He requested Modi to cancel the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and allow Tamil Nadu to fill professional seats based on Class 12 marks alone. He also asked the PM to expedite the construction of an AIIMS in Madurai.

The memorandum demanded commencement of vaccine production at HLL Biotech’s unit in Chengalpattu District and Pasteur Institute in The Nilgiris district.

The memorandum also reiterated several old demands, such as making Tamil the official language of the Madras High Court, repealing of draft Environmental Impact Assessment notification, cancellation of hydrocarbon and neutrino projects and passing of bill to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

The CM also sought speedy implementation of several projects impacting Chennai. Under ‘Highways Projects’, Stalin listed the long-pending Maduravoyal-Chennai Port elevated road project, Chennai Airport-Chengalpattu elevated road project, Chennai Port-Thiruvottiyur sea bridge project and the Chennai-Kanyakumari highway project.