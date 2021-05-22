Tamil Nadu announces one-week full lockdown from May 24

All shops will be opened till 9 pm May 22; shops can function on May 23 between 6 am and 9 pm

Tamil Nadu has announced a complete lockdown without any concessions for one week from May 24. The previous lockdown was to end on May 24.

The state reported 467 new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday (May 22), a 17.6 per cent increase over 397 reported a day ago, as it registered 36,184 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health department’s figures showed. The number of new infections was 1 per cent higher than Thursday’s 35,579, which was its highest ever. There are currently 2,74,629 active COVID cases in the state with a positivity rate of 21.8 per cent.

To enable people to prepare themselves for the stricter lockdown, all shops will be opened till 9 pm Saturday (May 22). Similarly, all shops can function on Sunday (May 23) between 6 am and 9 pm. In the interest of those who are moving to their home towns, private and government buses will be allowed to operate on May 22 and 23.

Only pharmacies, country drug stores, veterinary pharmacies, milk supply, drinking water supply and supply of newspapers will be allowed during the intensified lockdown.

Vegetables and fruits will be supplied to the public through the horticulture department in Chennai and through vehicles in all districts. All malls have been ordered to stay shut.

Banks, private offices, said the government, will continue to operate in the work from home mode. At the secretariat and in districts, departments of essential services alone will be functioning. E-commerce entities can function from 8 am to 6 pm.

Takeaway services alone will be allowed in hotels between 6 am and 10 am; 12 noon and 3 pm; 6 pm and 9 pm. Entities like Swiggy and Zomato can deliver food during these hours.

Petrol and diesel bunks will function as usual. ATM and related services will be available. Transport of agricultural products and input materials will be allowed.

Freight vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed. Inter-district travel will be allowed only for attending last rites with e-registration.

No need for e-registration for travel within the district if the person has genuine medical reasons.

On Friday (May 21), neighbouring Karnataka extended lockdown till June 7; while Kerala advanced the same till May 30. Most states have taken the lockdown route to cut the virus transmission cycle.