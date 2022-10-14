Stalker arrested for killing Chennai girl in railway station; victim’s father dies by suicide

Greater Chennai Police had formed three special teams to probe the case and arrested Sathish on Friday morning near ECR road in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu Police on Friday (October 14) arrested a 24-year-old man for killing a 20-year-old girl by pushing her in front of a moving local train after a heated argument between them in Chennai on Thursday.

On hearing the news, the girl’s father died by suicide by consuming poison on Thursday night.

The deceased Sathyapriya was studying B.Com at a private college in the city. When she was at the St. Thomas Mount railway station in Chennai, Sathish, who resides in the same locality, and who was stalking her for over a year, waylaid Sathyapriya in the railway station.

After an argument, Sathish pushed Sathyapriya to death in front of a moving train.

According to sources in Chennai Police, Sathish had been stalking Sathyapriya for over a year and Sathyapriya’s father had filed a complaint against Sathish at least two times. However, people in the know of things said that the police warned him and let him off as his father was a retired policeman.

Sathish’s father was a retired Sub-Inspector who had worked at Adambakkam police station while Sathyapriya’s mother is a head constable at the same police station.

On hearing the news, Sathyapriya’s father Manickam, who was a car driver, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai due to chest pain.

On Friday morning, he died without responding to treatment. While initially it was believed that he was admitted due to a heart attack, later it was found that he had consumed poison after mixing it with alcohol.

Greater Chennai Police had formed three special teams to probe the case and arrested Sathish on Friday morning near ECR road in Chennai.

Investigations revealed that he had already planned to kill Sathyapriya. “On Thursday, he met Sathyapriya with the intention of killing her and then taking his own life by suicide. His intentions were clear and it was not an outcome of a heated argument,” police sources said. Police have registered a case against him and further investigations are on.

Meanwhile, Greater Chennai Police commissioner Shankar Jiwal met the mother of the deceased girl at their house and consoled the family members assuring action against the accused person.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, TN health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)