Stalin seeks ease of travel for Tamil diaspora to Singapore, Malaysia

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the Centre to arrange a temporary air transport bubble agreement with Sri Lanka, Singapore and Malaysia for the benefit of Tamil diaspora who otherwise have to take longer detours and shell out more money to reach their destinations.

Stalin wrote to civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday (November 25) saying travellers from and to these countries were facing difficulties due to non-availability of direct flights.

“They have to travel through Dubai, Doha and Colombo which is causing serious inconvenience and financial burden as they have to pay more air charges and travel long distance due to the detour,” he said.

Wrote to Hon'ble @JM_Scindia on the hardship faced by the Permanent Residents of Singapore, Malaysia and other travellers from TN due to non-availability of direct flight services and requested him to make temporary 'Air Transport Bubbles' agreement with Singapore and Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/rkfhEPnA2Y — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 25, 2021

Advertisement

Stalin also pointed to the issues faced by domestic airlines as foreign airlines were like “Qatar Airways, Emirates and Sri Lankan Airlines were cornering” the business.

“Hence, I request you to make a temporary air transport bubble with Singapore, Malaysia at the earliest, for providing temporary airline services and resolve the difficulties faced by the Tamil diaspora in Singapore and Malaysia,” he said.

Also read: Stalin announces free power connections to 1 lakh farmers