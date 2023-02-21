Stalin condemns ‘attack’ on JNU students, urges action against culprits

The Left-controlled JNU Students Union alleged on February 19 that ABVP activists attacked some students, an allegation denied by the right wing students outfit

Condemning the “cowardly” attack on Tamil students by ABVP activists, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday (February 20) urged the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, to initiate strict action against the culprits. Further, Stalin expressed his solidarity with the students.

Universities are not just spaces for learning but also for discussion, debate and dissent, said Stalin, who is also the president of the ruling DMK.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: “The cowardly attack on Tamil students by ABVP and vandalising the portraits of leaders like Periyar, Karl Marx at Jawaharlal Nehru University is highly condemnable and calls for a strict action from the Univ Admin.”

Further, he said: “The securities of JNU & Delhi police have time and again turned mute spectators to the violence unleashed on students, who fight for their rights & are critical of the Union BJP regime. I express my solidarity with the students & request VC to initiate action against the culprits and protect students from Tamil Nadu.”