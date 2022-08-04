Sivaganga murder: 27 found guilty of killing three SC members

Scheduled Caste members filed a complaint against a man after a clash erupted over a temple ritual.

A special court has found 27 caste Hindus guilty of killing three persons belonging to a Scheduled Caste community at Sivaganga in Tamil Nadu in 2018. The court to deliver the sentence on Friday(August 8).

On May 28, 2018, the three were killed and several other members were grievously injured after a group of caste Hindus attacked the victims at Katchanatham village in the Sivagangai district.

Scheduled Caste members filed a complaint against a man after a clash erupted over a temple ritual.

Even as the police were investigating, a group of Caste Hindus attacked the villagers, killing A Arumugam, A Shamuganathan and V Chandrasekar.

Following the incident, the Palayanoor police registered a case against 33 members of Caste Hindu group under various sections, including section 302(murder) of Indian Penal Code and sections 3(1)(R)(S), 3(2)(V) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the case was under trial before the special court for SC/ST cases in Sivagangai.

Meanwhile, based on a petition filed by activists, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had directed the local court to complete the trial in two months. On completion of the trial, on Monday, the court held 27 of the 33 Caste Hindus guilty of the offense and said that the quantum of punishment would be delivered on Wednesday (August 3).

On Wednesday, the case was heard over video-conferencing to avoid law & order issue in the locality. During the hearing, the victim’s family appealed for maximum punishment for the culprits, while the accused claimed innocence before special court judge G Muthukumar.

Recording the statements, the judge adjourned the case and said that the final judgment would be delivered on Friday (August 5).