Sasikala calls on Rajinikanth; says just a courtesy call

V K Sasikala, confidante of late J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, on Tuesday, said she visited Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and enquired about his health.

On learning that the actor has now completely recovered following a procedure in October, Sasikala said she visited him on Monday at his Poes Garden residence.

Describing the visit as a courtesy call, Sasikala said she enquired about the actor’s health and conveyed her greetings and wishes on him being conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The 70-year-old top actor was discharged from a city hospital on October 31 after he underwent the procedure.