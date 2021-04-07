Sarathkumar, wife Radhikaa get one year jail term in cheque bounce case

The actor couple has now moved a special court to seek the suspension of the sentence

Tamil actor Sarathkumar and his wife Radhikaa Sarathkumar were sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case by a special court in Chennai, on Wednesday (April 7).

In 2019, a bailable warrant was issued against the actor couple. The Madras High Court too had refused to quash criminal proceedings against them.

Also read: In a first in TN, an Arunthathiyars’ party locks horns with a Dravidian major

Advertisement

In 2014, Sarathkumar had issued undated cheques to Radiance Media Private Limited, which had given huge loans to Sarathkumar’s company, Magic Frames at Teynampet. Sarathkumar’s wife Radhikaa and one Listin Stephen are partners in the firm.

The cheques bounced in March 2017.

It is said that Magic Frames had borrowed Rs 1.50 crore and later an extra amount of Rs 50 lakh.

Also read: NIA arrests former Maoist, TMC leader Chhatradhar Mahato

The actor couple has now moved a special court to seek the suspension of the sentence.