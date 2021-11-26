Rains to lash Tamil Nadu till Monday, red alert for 5 districts

Red alert has been issued in five districts of Tamil Nadu Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Puduokottai and Nagapattinam, and more rains have been predicted across the state till Monday.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, especially the southern region, causing waterlogging which threw normal life out of gear.

Several roads and railway tracks in the five districts were submerged while flights were redirected to Tiruchirapalli airport due to poor visibility.

Schools and colleges were closed as rivers and streams overflowed.

Thoothukudi recorded 25 cm rainfall till Thursday evening, with heavy rains continuing to lash the district on Friday morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains till Monday although the cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal is unlikely to concentrate into a low-pressure area.

Several residential areas in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts were inundated following heavy rains, with some houses reporting damages.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chennai on Friday and Saturday, predicting heavy rains till Monday, with Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur districts also set to receive heavy rainfall until Sunday.

The weather department warned people living in low-lying areas to take precautions.