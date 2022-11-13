Rains batter Tamil Nadu; flood alert issued for 5 districts

The IMD has forecast more rainfall in Chennai and the districts of Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram and Viluppuram on Sunday

As rains continued to batter several parts of Tamil Nadu including capital Chennai on Sunday morning, the government issued a flood alert for Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapurm districts of the state.

“4,230 cubic feet of excess water discharged from Vaigai Dam in Theni,” ANI quoted an officer as saying.

For Chennai, which remained waterlogged after receiving moderate to heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms with rain on Sunday (November 13).

The weatherman said moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely in Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram and Viluppuram on Sunday. Moderate rain with lightning is also predicted in Mayiladuthrai, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur and Thanjavur.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai had earlier said that the well-marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri Lanka, will move across Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday and Sunday morning Chennai and the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet as well as the coastal regions of Villupura, Cuddalore, and the Cauvery Delta zone received heavy rainfall under the influence of the low pressure.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is taking initiatives to deal with waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city and officials are monitoring the work from control room opened for the purpose.