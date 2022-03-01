Rahul Gandhi releases TN CM Stalins autobiography

Stalin traces his school and college days, adolescence, early political contributions, marital life and the MISA struggle, recalling 23 years up to 1976, in the first book

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released TN Chief Minister MK Stalin’s autobiography, Ungalil Oruvan (One Among You) in Chennai on Sunday.

Gandhi released the book in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

The first copy of the book was received by DMK general secretary and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

The first part of the autobiography contains his early life experiences.

Stalin traces his school and college days, adolescence, early political contributions, marital life and the MISA struggle, recalling 23 years up to 1976, in the first book.

Duraimurugan presided over the event, while DMK treasurer and MP TR Balu played the lead.

Poet and lyricist Vairamuthu and actor Sathyaraj were among the prominent guests who addressed the gathering.

Leaders from several opposition parties like CPIM, RJD, NC and representatives from Trinamool Congress, TRS, and NCP also joined the event.

Earlier, Stalin lauded Gandhi’s speech on Tamil Nadu during the Budget session last month, stating that the BJP “would never rule over Tamil Nadu in their lifetime.”

“You have voiced the long-standing arguments of Tamils in Parliament, which rest on the unique cultural and political roots that value self-respect,” Stalin said.

(With inputs from Agencies)