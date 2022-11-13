Priyanka Gandhi asked about Rajiv’s killing when she met me in prison: Nalini

Priyanka Gandhi turned emotional and cried when she met her in the Vellore Central Prison over a decade ago, Nalini told reporters in Chennai

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked about the killing of her father Rajiv Gandhi when she met her in prison in 2008, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in the former prime minister’s assassination case, said in Chennai on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi turned emotional and cried when she met her in the Vellore Central Prison over a decade ago, Nalini told reporters while answering a question on the meeting.

Priyanka’s queries

Now, a Congress party leader, Priyanka had then sought to know about the assassination of her father, and Nalini said she divulged whatever she knew.

Other things that transpired in that meeting cannot be disclosed as it pertained to Priyanka’s personal views, she said.

Nalini was freed on November 12 following a Supreme Court order.

First to be released

Nalini, the wife of V Sriharan alias Murugan, was the first to be released. She claimed her firm belief that she is innocent had kept her alive all these years.

“Otherwise, I would have ended my life. Do you think I have murdered the former Prime Minister? Seventeen murder cases have been framed against me,” the 55-year-old Nalini said in her first reaction to the media on Saturday after she stepped out of the special prison for women in Vellore, about 150 kilometres from Chennai.

“It was a hellish experience in prison during these 32 years. My conviction that I am innocent has kept me alive all these years. Of course, regular yoga and classes from IGNOU had kept me occupied in the prison,” Nalini told reporters in Vellore.

Sorry for Gandhis

Nalini said she was “very sorry” for the Gandhis. “I am very sorry for them. We have spent so many years thinking about it, and we are sorry,” Nalini told a TV news channel when asked about her message for the Gandhis and families of those who were killed.

“They have lost their dear ones. I hope they will come out of that tragedy once and for all, any time,” she added.

