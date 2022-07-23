OPS writes to RBI asking it to freeze 6 AIADMK bank accounts

The AIADMK has alleged that persons owing allegiance to OPS “ransacked” the party office and “looted” documents and precious items on July 11

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asking it to freeze the party’s six bank accounts.

The move comes after Pannerselvam, who served as the treasurer of the AIADMK, was replaced by Dindigul C. Sreenivasan on July 11 at the party’s General Council meeting.

At the meeting, OPS was ousted from the AIADMK over “anti-party activities”.

In his letter to RBI, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister shared details of the six bank accounts and requested their operations be terminated. He also said that he was looking after the accounts for the last 15 years.

As per reports, OPS said, “… during the illegal General Council Meeting held on July 11, Dindigul C. Sreenivasan was appointed as Treasurer of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and a letter was given to the effect by Edappadi K. Palaniswamy to all the banks. This is highly illegal and unlawful in as much as all their actions are under adjudication before the Hon’ble Court.”

As per the records of the Election Commission of India (EC), OPS claimed he is the coordinator and treasurer of the party and the matter concerning the “illegal” General Council Meeting held on July 11 is before the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court.

Earlier, OPS had written to banks where AIADMK has fixed and current accounts. He had asked the banks not to allow anyone except himself to operate the party’s accounts.

Party files complaint against OPS

Meanwhile, the AIADMK on Saturday (July 23) alleged that persons owing allegiance to OPS “ransacked” the party office and “looted” documents and precious items on July 11, when a clash erupted between supporters of OPS and interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member C Ve Shanmugam filed a police complaint in this connection against Panneerselvam and some of his aides, alleging that documents pertaining to the AIADMK office were among those “taken away” by them.

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Shanmugam, a former state minister, claimed men owing allegiance to Panneerselvam broke into the party office and “looted” documents and others.

“All rooms have been broken into, ransacked and many items looted,” he charged.

While the office building belonged to party founder, the late MG Ramachandran’s wife Janaki, he gave it to the AIADMK, Shanmugam said.

On July 11, clashes broke out between the supporters of OPS and Palaniswami at the party headquarters, even as a special meeting of its general council, the highest decision-making body, picked the latter as its chief, expelling Panneerselvam.

The state Revenue department subsequently locked and sealed the office, before the Madras High Court struck it down, handing over the possession of the party office ‘MGR Maaligai’ to Palaniswami.

