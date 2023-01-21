OPS to field candidate in Erode East; slams Panneerselvam

Asked if his decision could cause confusion among the party members and electorate, Panneerselvam replied, "It is he (Palaniswami) who is creating confusion. Ask him."

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced on Saturday (January 21) that he will field a candidate for the February 21 byelection in Erode East in Tamil Nadu.

Panneerselvam or OPS, who is locked in a leadership tussle with AIADMK leader and another former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, however, said he would back the BJP if it decides to field a candidate in Erode East.

Asked if his decision will confuse the AIADMK ranks as Palaniswami has decided that his faction will contest from Erode East, Panneerselvam quipped: “It is he (Palaniswami) who is creating confusion. Ask him.”

OPS and Two Leaves

OPS claimed that the AIADMK’s “Two Leaves” symbol was with him as the Election Commission still recognized him as the coordinator of AIADMK.

His party will accept any symbol allotted by the poll panel if the party symbol cannot be retained, he said.

“It’s only Palaniswami who has been a stumbling block in rejecting a unification (of factions) and also in staking a claim for the Two Leaves symbol, on which we have complete rights,” Panneerselvam told reporters at his residence in Chennai.

Blames Pannerselvam

On the inability of the party candidates in obtaining the authorization forms to contest, as witnessed in the civic elections, Panneerselvam accused Palaniswami of scuttling the prospects of candidates by refusing to sign a joint declaration.

OPS said he was in touch with “friendly parties”, including the BJP, and would seek their support for his party candidate.

(With Agency inputs)