Odisha train accident: Govt says status of 8 TN passengers unknown

Based on the available information regarding the train accident, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries requiring treatment among individuals from Tamil Nadu.

According to the Tamil Nadu state government, out of the 127 individuals from Tamil Nadu who had booked tickets on the Coromandel Express, contact could not be established with eight individuals, while the remaining were reported to be safe as of Sunday (June 4).

As per information received so far on the train accident, no person from Tamil Nadu was killed or injured warranting treatment.

Based on the information on passengers provided by the Southern Railway, a list of 127 TN people — who had furnished residential addresses in Tamil Nadu and those who had Tamil names — was prepared. They had reserved tickets on the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express.

Also Read: Odisha train accident: How an engine change saved 110 pilgrims from disaster

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) got in touch them and 119 were safe and eight others could not be contacted as their contact details including mobile numbers were unavailable, an official release said.

Of the eight persons, two were women and six men and relatives or friends who had information on them may convey it to the SEOC. Toll free number is 1070 and 9445869843 is the mobile number.

Narakanigopi (34), Karthik (19), Raghunath (21), Meena (66), A Jagadeesan (47), Kamal (26), Kalpana (19) and Arun (21) were the eight persons with whom contact could not be established.

Also Read: Odisha train tragedy: Why was Coromandel Express’ Point 17-A set for the loop line?

TN survivors return home

As many as 137 survivors of the train accident in Odisha arrived in Chennai on Sunday (June 4) by a special train from Bhadrak, authorities said. Following screening procedure, medical examination was conducted for 36 passengers and three of them were admitted as in-patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.

All others were sent home following treatment for minor injuries, an official release said. The passengers of the train accident were received at the Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station by Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and Health Minister Ma Subramanian and top state officials.

The government said 30 medical teams are on standby and seven buses and 50 taxis have been arranged for the transportation requirements of passengers who have arrived. Subramanian, speaking to reporters said, in total 294 passengers boarded the special train, 137 of them arrived here and others disembarked at various destinations.

Railway authorities here said a special train would leave Bhadrak at 1 PM for Chennai. “Stranded passengers of the train accident and their relatives can avail the train service,” a railway release said.

(With agency inputs)