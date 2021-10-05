Nine new districts of TN go to polls tomorrow for local bodies

The first phase of the local body elections in nine newly created districts of Tamil Nadu will be held on Wednesday (October 6).

Voting will take place from 7am till 6pm in 7,291 polling booths in this phase. The last hour of voting has been reserved for Covid-19 patients and those with symptoms.

The second phase of polling will be held on Saturday (October 9) at 6,652 polling booths. Elections to fill vacant posts in panchayats and municipalities of 28 other districts will also be held on Saturday.

A total of 76,59,720 voters are eligible to vote across the two phases in the newly created districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Tiruppatur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

The campaigning for the first phase ended on Monday (October 4). The nomination process was done between September 15 and 25.

The polling exercise will see 1.1 lakh government officials and 15,000 security personnel involved in it to avoid any untoward incidents. All booths will have a micro-observer and CCTV cameras.

State election commissioner V Palanikumar met the district collectors on Tuesday to ensure that all rules and guidelines are being followed, and necessary arrangements are made.