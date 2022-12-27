Need priority for Tamils in Central govt offices, PSUs: TN CM to Modi

Tamil Nadu has more human resources with high knowledge and skill set both in technical and academic areas and they can be utilised well, Stalin writes in his letter to PM Narendra Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has once again taken up with the Centre, his earlier demand for priority in appointment of native Tamils in Central Government Offices and its Public Sector Undertakings in the state.

Writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin said a memorandum had been submitted to the former last year, following that up with a letter flagging the matter to ensure adequate opportunities to the native Tamils.

“I am sure, you would agree that adequate opportunities to people from all regions alone can ensure better service delivery besides regional representation and fulfill their aspiration to join in union government and Central Public Sector Undertakings at various levels. As you are aware, citizen-centric administration, the sine qua non of good governance, requires free interface with public and only persons with familiarity in local language and culture fulfill it,” he said.

“Further, Tamil Nadu has more human resources with comparatively higher knowledge and skill set both in technical and academic areas and they can be utilised well,” he said in the letter, released by the state government on Tuesday.

‘Few from TN selected for SSC, Railway’

The Annual Report of the Staff Selection Commission for the year 2021-22 “clearly indicates” that the number of qualified candidates from the Southern Region is only 4.5 per cent of 28,081 total qualified persons selected. Similarly, in the competitive examinations conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board on various dates this year in south for different posts, most of the persons selected do not belong to Tamil Nadu, Stalin said.

“This causes huge disappointment among the unemployed youth and also causes lot of concern among socio-political circles. This skewed recruitment pattern is bound to have implications that are to be avoided,” he said.

The CM wanted Modi to initiate necessary steps for conducting examinations by all central recruitment agencies in Tamil language also, saying it will be helpful for the aspirants from Tamil Nadu for recruitment in central government offices and its PSUs, besides Railways, in the state.

“Priority may be given to people from Tamil Nadu during appointment in Government of India offices and Central Public Sector Undertakings situated in Tamil Nadu for better public interface in service delivery and also to ensure regional representation.

“During the selection of the Act Apprentices for the railway establishment located in Tamil Nadu and for the selection to direct recruitment under 20 per cent reservation accorded vide Board Letter No.E(NG)II/20 16/RR-1/8 Dated 21-06-2016, priority may be given to the Act Apprentices belonging to Tamil Nadu to ensure regional representation,” Stalin urged.

(With Agency inputs)