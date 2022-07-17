Tamil Nadu CM Stalin recovers from COVID, to be discharged from hospital

Stalin tested COVID positive on July 12 and was admitted to Chennai's Kauvery Hospital two days later.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has recovered from COVID-19 and would be discharged from the Kauvery Hospital on Monday (July 18), according to a statement from the hospital on Sunday.

He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week.

The CM has recovered well from the infection and he would be completing “the isolation period tomorrow (Monday) and will be discharged from the hospital.”

Stalin, who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday (July 14) admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for investigation and observation.

(With inputs from agencies)