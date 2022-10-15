Kohli’s fan kills Rohit’s supporter in TN; #ArrestKohli trends on Twitter

“Both had consumed liquor. As per the initial investigation, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter,” police said.

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, a cricket fan has lost his life after he was stabbed by his friend over an argument as to who is the better cricketer – Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

This shocking incident has been reported from Tamil Nadu. A 21-year-old man was arrested for killing his friend.

According to police, both the accused and his friend were under the influence of alcohol as they were discussing cricket in an open area.

P Vignesh, 24, a fan of India captain Rohit, was stabbed to death by S Dharmaraj, who is Kohli’s supporter. Both hail from Poyyur village in Ariyalur district.

“Both had consumed liquor. As per the initial investigation, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter,” police said.

“During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer. On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot,” police added.

Vignesh’s body was found near Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) Industrial Estate, near Mallur, on Tuesday night, police said.

After the incident, Rohit’s fans on Twitter were trending ‘#ArrestKohli’.

Both Kohli and Rohit are currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup which starts tomorrow (October 16). India opens its campaign against Pakistan on October 23.

