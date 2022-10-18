Jayalalithaa’s death: Panel says Sasikala, doctor, others at fault

The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission probed the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa's death, and found fault with the actions of VK Sasikala, former Chief Secretary Dr Rama Mohana Rao, former Health Minister Vijaya Baskar and Apollo Chairman Dr Pratap Reddy

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday (October 18) tabled in the Assembly the reports of separate Commissions of Inquiry that looked into the circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and the 2018 police firing at Thoothukudi in the state.

The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry that probed the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016, in its concluding remarks, said that VK Sasikala, the late Chief Minister’s confidante, “have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered”. The panel also has named others along with Sasikala.

The Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry, which probed the 2018 police firing at Thoothukudi on anti-Sterlite protesters, which claimed 13 lives, has blamed the police authorities.

Arumughaswamy committee

The panel tasked with probing Jayalalithaa’s death, headed by former Madras High Court judge A Arumughaswamy, was set up by the AIADMK government in 2017. It sought to address various conspiracy theories surrounding her death, and those around her illness and treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

Last year, when the MK Stalin-led DMK came to power in the state, it said it would continue with the probe, as mentioned in its election campaign.

Apart from Sasikala, the panel found former Chief Secretary Dr Rama Mohana Rao guilty of criminal actions. It further said former Health Minister Vijaya Baskar and Apollo Chairman Dr Pratap Reddy gave false statements on Jayalalithaa’s health condition.