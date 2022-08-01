It’s official: Chennai to get second airport at Parandur

Union minister VK Singh said the state government has to now submit a proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for ‘site clearance’

The Tamil Nadu government has finalised the place for setting up Chennai’s second airport, the Union government said on Monday (August 1).

Replying to a question by DMK’s Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said the state government had identified four potential sites for a new greenfield airport near Chennai and Parandur was finalised. Parandur is about 70 kilometres from Chennai.

“Tamil Nadu had identified four potential sites for development of a new Greenfield airport near Chennai and requested Airports Authority of India (AAI) to carry out the inspection of sites for find suitability for airport development,” Singh said.

“AAI has found two sites at Parandur and Pannur comparatively more feasible for development of airport. AAI has forwarded the Pres-Feasibility Report to Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) advising it to carry out Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) survey and charting work at the two identified sites,” he added.

The minister said the state government has to now submit a proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for ‘site clearance’.

“After comparing the viability and feasibility including the presence of habitations and industrial establishments and the land acquisition cost of both sites, the State Government has shortlisted Parandur site as the location for development of Greenfield airport. As per the provisions of the GFA Policy, 2008, State Government is now required to submit a proposal to MoCA for grant of ‘Site Clearance’ for the finalised site,” Singh said.

