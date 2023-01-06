It should be ‘Thamizhagam’, not Tamil Nadu, says Governor; row erupts

"Tamil Nadu is the land which holds the soul of Bharat. It is the identity of Bharat. In fact, Thamizhagam would be the more appropriate word to call it," he had said

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has kickstarted a massive controversy over his statement saying, “Thamizhagam would be more appropriate than Tamil Nadu.”

In retaliation, DMK IT wing and Dravidian party supporters started to post #TamilNadu on Twitter which is trending. Taking up the issue, DMK Treasurer and MP TR Balu slammed Governor saying that he should stop acting like a second State President of BJP.

Governor slammed

“Governor RN Ravi on a daily basis passes some controversial comments to create confusion, separation and conflict. The governor said ‘People have been cheated during 50 years of Dravidian politics’. It is highly condemnable as he should say this from BJP State headquarters Kamalalayam and not from Raj Bhavan,” Balu said.

Advertisement

He further added that the Governor is suggesting that in all stages everyone should think of themselves as Indian.

Also Read: DMK, allies urge President to sack TN Governor RN Ravi in petition

“Yes, there is nothing wrong with having a unity feeling as an Indian. But can the governor raise questions against religious politics, Varnasanam (institution of caste), Sanathanam (the eternal way) which are all against that unity,” Balu said.

Delivering a speech on Wednesday while felicitating the organisers and volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam at Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi said, “Unfortunately in Tamil Nadu there has been a regressive politics that we are Dravidians, and by virtue of the Constitution, we have been brought together. The entire effort has been created in half a century to reinforce this narrative that we are not part of the nation, an integral part of the nation. And even a different kind of narrative has been created. Everything applicable for the whole of the country, Tamil Nadu will say no.”

Also Read: Coimbatore blast: Why did it take 4 days to bring in NIA, asks TN Governor

“It has become a habit. So many theses have been written–all false and poor fiction. This must be broken. Truth must prevail. In fact, Tamil Nadu is the land which holds the soul of Bharat. It is the identity of Bharat. In fact, Thamizhagam would be the more appropriate word to call it,” the Governor had remarked.

DMK IT wing handles and those of and Dravidian backers are trending #TamilNadu on Twitter to show their opposition to the Governor’s move.