India’s first Dugong conservation reserve notified in Tamil Nadu

The conservation reserve would be established in the Palk Bay region off the coast of Tamil Nadu

The country’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve has been notified in Tamil Nadu, the state government said on Wednesday.

The move was aimed at conserving the endangered species as it would help protect and improve marine fauna, it said. The reserve has been notified in Palk Bay.

The development follows an announcement made by the government in the assembly in September 2021 that to protect the Dugong species and its marine habitat, a conservation reserve would be established in the Palk Bay region off the coast of Tamil Nadu.

Will protect sea grass beds too

According to an official release, Dugongs are largest herbivorous marine mammals which primarily thrive on sea grass beds. Conservation of Dugongs would help protect and improve sea grass beds, which are also the breeding and feeding grounds for many fish and marine fauna.

Tamil Nadu government, after holding extensive consultations with coastal communities including local fishermen, came out with the notification, the release said.

“The notification of India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve in Palk Bay is a proud moment for Tamil Nadu and is a great milestone in the marine conservation history of the country,” the release said.

No new restrictions

The government also clarified that the notification of the conservation reserve would not impose any new restrictions on the communities and that it focuses on participation and cooperation from the communities towards conservation efforts.

Dugongs are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, as their population was on the decline due to habitat loss. There were only about 240 Dugongs estimated to be present in the country and a majority of them were found on the Palk Bay area, the release said.

