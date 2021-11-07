Flood alert sounded in Chennai after Incessant rains; schools colleges shut

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and its neighbourhood for the next few hours

Heavy incessant rains lashed several parts of Chennai on Saturday night and Sunday morning, following which authorities sounded a flood alert on Sunday as two city reservoirs are set to be opened.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more rains in the coming days. It has also predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and its neighbourhood for the next few hours.

Many areas in Chennai such as Koratur, Perambur, Anna Salai, T Nagar, Guindy, Adyar, Perungudi and OMR, have reported waterlogging due to the heavy rainfall.

In view of heavy downpour in Chennai and its surrounding areas, Tiruvallur Collector Dr. Alby John announced that 500 Cusecs from the Puzhal Reservoir will be released on Sunday. “It’s being advised that people in low lying habitations on the banks of the surplus canal may be on alert,” the collector said on Twitter.

Schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram to remain closed for two days, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean off Sumatra Coast and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 9,” IMD said, predicting heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next five days.

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) of Chennai, has predicted thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated extremely heavy rain over Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur in TN, and Puducherry.

Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Salem districts. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over the rest of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.

(i) Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 07th-09th; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during 07th-08th November, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 7, 2021

The EMU train services were suspended for a few hours, before resuming at a slower speed and a lesser frequency of 30 minutes.

We are happy to inform that EMU train services between Beach and Egmore have resumed at slower speeds and at a lesser frequency of 30 minutes. EMU train services from Egmore to Tambaram and Chengalpattu are operating normally. Services between Beach and Velachery are also normal. https://t.co/ZYng4fn8cn — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) November 7, 2021

