I-T raids Anbu Chezhiyan, other film producers for unaccounted money

The I-T department received information about unaccounted money being used for financing films released recently in Tamil Nadu and other places and that Chezhiyan is the main finance source for several producers

Famous film financier and producer GN Anbu Chezhiyan has come under the Income Tax scanner. More than 40 places belonging to Chezhiyan and other film producers were being searched by Income Tax officials since early morning on Tuesday (August 2) in Chennai and Madurai. In Chennai city alone, 10 places including Chezhiyan’s residence and his brother’s residence are under search by I-T officials.

“We have information about unaccounted money being used for financing films released recently in Tamil Nadu and other places. The department received information that Chezhiyan is the main finance source for several producers and based on this we wanted to search his places and check his account,” said a senior I-T official.

Also Read: 10 key changes in Income Tax rules this year

In February 2020, Income tax officials conducted searches on Chezhiyan, actor Vijay as well as a big producer following information about unaccounted money being used to produce film Bigil.

Advertisement

A total of ₹77 crore of unaccounted cash was seized during the searches from hideouts and secret places in Chennai and Madurai purportedly belonging to the financier. All documents in original belonging to the distributor were recovered from a hideout which was the house of his friend.

Also Read: Number of income tax returns rising: CBDT Chairman

“We have just started checking his accounts. It will take time to know about the unaccounted cash or places where he has kept cash,” said the official.