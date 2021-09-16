DVAC raids 20 locations of former AIADMK minister KC Veeramani

The raids are being conducted based on a tip off by NGO Arappor Iyakkam about disproportionate properties worth ₹76.65 crore being owned by the former minister between 2011 and 2021

The Directorate of Anti-Vigilance Committee (DVAC) is conducting raids at nearly 20 properties belonging to former AIADMK minister KC Veeramani following evidence on assets disproportionate charges given against the leader by Chennai-based NGO Arappor Iyakkam.

The DVAC filed an FIR on September 15, “based on the credible information”.

“There is a vigilance information that the accused KC Veeramani, formerly minister for commercial taxes and registration department, during the period of his office between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2021, involved in corrupt activities and intentionally enriched himself illicitly and acquired properties and pecuniary resources in his name which are disproportionate to his known sources of income,” the FIR said.

It is interesting to note that while Arappor Iyakkam has submitted a complaint of disproportionate assets worth ₹76.65 crore from 2011 and 2021 against the minister with the DVAC, the latter has taken the check period for 2016-2021 alone and filed the FIR with assets disproportionate worth of only ₹28 crore.

“The accused had the likely savings about ₹1,83,61,100 druing the check period and hence the pecuniary resources and properties acquired by him and in the name of his mother and the dependents should not have exceeded ₹1,83,61,100 during the check period. But he has acquired assets worth ₹28,78,13,758 in excess which works out to be 654 per cent of his total income,” added the FIR report.

Based on the FIR, the DVAC is now conducting searches at about 20 places linked with Veeramani including his house at Jolarpet in Tirupattur district.

(Further details awaited)