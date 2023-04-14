DMK Files: Annamalai claims 27 leaders have assets worth ₹2L Cr

Annamalai also announced an anti-corruption yatra that the state unit of the BJP will take out from June

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Friday (April 14) released the ‘DMK files,’ a purported dossier carrying details of alleged unaccounted assets of DMK leaders. The BJP leader claimed that at least 27 leaders of the ruling DMK have assets grossing to over ₹2 lakh crore which is 10 per cent of the state’s GDP.

The release of the document coincides with the Tamil New Year Day.

“Not only DMK scams, but we will oppose scams by all parties. I will open up everything to the Tamil Nadu people. Let’s see who the Tamil Nadu people are going to vote for. This is a fight against corruption and not just our fight against one party. I will not stop here,” Annamalai said.

Annamalai claimed the ‘DMK files’ he released was just the first part of an entire series.

“We have released DMK files Part 1 today. It is going to be a series throughout the year. We have only disclosed the direct assets, their shareholdings in a company and the valuation of the properties they own. We haven’t gone beyond it. The most concerning question is, how is DMK becoming part of the largest money laundering business worldwide,” he said.

#WATCH | We have released DMK files part 1 today. It is going to be a series throughout the year. We have only disclosed the direct assets, their shareholdings in a company and the valuation of the properties they own. We haven’t gone beyond it. The most concerning question is,… pic.twitter.com/1fl4ccFmkc — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Annamalai said the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP will take out a ‘padyatra’ across the state, from June, to inform people about the ‘scams by the DMK.’

“We want to reflect the true vision of PM Modi, that we’re a party that takes up issues that matters to the public. We’re starting a ‘padyatra’ to expose DMK scams from the first week of June, our party leaders will walk across Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The DMK has rubbished the BJP chief’s claims by calling it a scam.

“This is a farce. BJP is imploding in Tamil Nadu. They themselves are involved in the Aarudhra scam, in which thousands of crores of the public money was siphoned,” DMK’s Saravanan Annadurai said.

Annamalai on Thursday had teased the release of “DMK files on April 14”.

The leader had months ago said he would release on April 14, the Tamil New Year Day, documents on “corruption” related to DMK Ministers.

“DMK Files April 14th, 2023 – 10:15 am,” he tweeted.

Also, he released a 10-second video which featured the photographs of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and his extended family members, including former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran.