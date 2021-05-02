DMK continues to retain loyalty of Chennai district voters

Party likely to win 15 out of 16 constituencies, with ally Congress picking up Velachery

The DMK and the Congress are set to sweep all 16 constituencies in Chennai district.

Even during MG Ramachandran’s rule, Chennai used to be considered the DMK’s fort. In the 1977 assembly election, the party swept Chennai while losing to the AIADMK founder.

“In 1977, we won 13 out of 14 constituencies in Chennai. The only constituency we did not win was Washermenpet. Again in 1996, DMK and its alliance parties won all the constituencies. This is the first time that the DMK is winning 15 out of 16 constituencies and our alliance party Congress is winning in Velachery constituency,” said DMK Rajya Sabha member TKS Elangovan.

Advertisement

Also read: Live Results: 2021 assembly polls: DMK, LDF and Trinamool romp home

In 2011, the AIADMK swept Chennai district. But in 2016, the DMK came back very strongly and won all constituencies except Mylapore, T Nagar, Virugambakkam, Royapuram and RK Nagar. But this time the DMK has won all these constituencies, including RK Nagar, which the party has not always won. In the 2018 by-election in RK Nagar, the party lost the deposit.

In the 2016 assembly election, the DMK swept Chennai despite former chief minister J Jayalalithaa contesting from RK Nagar. “Then the city’s residences were angry with the AIADMK government for loss of their property in the 2015 floods. Many lost their cars and houses were flooded,” said a Saidapet residence.