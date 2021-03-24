OPS says Sasikala can return to AIADMK if she wishes

“I think if she accepts the present set-up of the party under a chief coordinator and his deputy, we could consider her return,” said the Deputy Chief Minister

While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami is opposed to welcoming VK Sasikala back to AIADMK, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) has indicated that the close associate of late J Jayalalithaa could rejoin the party if she wishes.

Panneerselvam is the president of AIADMK, while E Palaniswami is the chief minister.

Watch: Pre-poll survey: It’s advantage DMK & Stalin

Advertisement

“Sasikala spent four years in jail. She served Amma (Jayalalithaa) for 32 years. I think if she accepts the present set-up of the party under a chief coordinator and his deputy, we could consider her return,” Panneerselvam said in an interview to a Tamil channel.

Ironically, it was Panneerselvam, who, in 2017, had resigned as the Chief Minister and sat on a protest at Jayalalithaa’s memorial against Sasikala’s way of working.

Expressing his gratitude towards Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, Panneerselvam said the duo recommended his name to Jayalalithaa 20 years back and he owes his rise to them. Panneerselvam went on to replace Dhinakaran as the treasurer of AIADMK.

Also read: Coimbatore South: United against AIADMK-BJP, divided over alternatives

Sasikala completed a 4-year jail term in January in the disproportionate assets case, in which the late chief minister Jayalalithaa was the prime accused. On her return to Chennai, Sasikala declared she will not join politics.