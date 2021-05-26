Enfield, Renault, Hyundai temporarily shut plants in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 34,285 new COVID cases on Tuesday with the overall caseload now at 19,11,496 and 468 deaths in the last 24 hours

Rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu have again forced two top automobile manufacturing companies – Renault Nissan and Hyndai Motors – to temporarily shut operations. Eicher Motors, which makes Royal Enfield, has voluntarily decided to keep its plant closed for three days.

The state government has already extended the lockdown for a week starting May 24.

Eicher Motors Ltd on Wednesday said production of Royal Enfield will be shut for three days, starting Thursday (May 27). All three plants that manufacture the popular bike in India are located in and around Chennai (Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal).

Advertisement

Reuters reported that Eicher Motors has sent an internal note to all its employees informing them about the decision. Earlier, the Royal Enfield plant located in the heart of Chennai had stopped production between May 13 and 16. Royal Enfield Chief Operating Officer B Govindarajan has said the factory will resume operation from May 31.

Also read: New cases continue to dip in Chennai; it’s time to go for the jab, say experts

Renault Nissan Automotive has suspended operations at its Oragadam plant, located about 45km from Chennai, for five days, starting May 26, after workers protested to halt work because of rising COVID cases and subsequent lockdown.

Managing Director and CEO Biju Balendran said in a letter issued to employees: “The COVID-19 situation in and around Chennai remains extremely serious. Therefore, to ensure we maintain the focus on the safety of our employees and their families and as a precaution, the decision has been taken to suspend plant operations temporarily from May 26 to May 30.”

Balendran said they are monitoring the situation in Chennai and Tamil Nadu and will soon take a decision on opening the plant after May 30.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India’s plant, located in Sriperumbudur (Tamil Nadu), too suspended operations for five days starting Tuesday (May 25) after protests from workers. A group of employees had left the factory on Monday (May 24) demanding a stoppage to work in view of rising COVID-19 cases. “Considering the prevailing situation in Tamil Nadu, Hyundai management has decided to temporarily suspend the plant operations for a period of 5 days, starting, May 25, 2021, until May 29, 2021,” a company statement read.

A Hyundai press release stated that the company has taken up several efforts to support its employees all over the country during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The New Democratic Labour Front, a labour union active in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has requested the state government to permit only those factories to operate that provide essential services like medicines, electricity and food. The union stated that plants manufacturing automobiles should be strictly closed during the lockdown.

Tamil Nadu reported 34,285 new COVID cases on Tuesday with the overall caseload now at 19,11,496 and 468 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state’s total death toll has now risen to 21,340.