Coimbatore cylinder blast: Cops find explosives in victim’s house, probe terror angle

CCTV footage shows victim and others carrying an object from his house a few hours before blast; police find explosives used to make country bombs from the house

Sunday’s gas cylinder blast in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore now has a terror angle. The police are investigating the victim’s terrorist links after finding a huge quantity of explosives at his house. His associates are being interrogated and more arrests are likely, sources said.

The blast took place in a car near a temple in Coimbatore on Sunday morning. The car was being driven by Jameza Mubin, 25, who was killed. Now it has emerged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had questioned Mubin over his alleged ISIS links in 2019, police said. However, there was reportedly no case or “adverse notice” against him.

Mysterious object in CCTV footage

Mubin, an engineering graduate, was driving with two open cylinders, one of which exploded, police said. It is not yet clear whether the blast was deliberate or accidental. However, CCTV footage captured Mubin and a few others carrying a mysterious object from his house in Ukkadam a few hours before the blast.

Advertisement

Also read: Alert issued on Indo-Nepal border after ISIS operatives arrest from Varanasi

A search at his house led to the discovery of “low-intensity explosive material,” including potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal, and sulphur. All these are used to make country bombs.

According to Tamil Nadu police chief C Sylendra Babu, those seemed to have been meant for “future plans.” The forensic department is also investigating vehicle nails, marbles, and other things found in the car that exploded, he added.

Security beef-up

All shops near Kottai Easwaran Temple were closed on Sunday and a huge police force has been deployed in the area. Security has also been enhanced across Tamil Nadu for Diwali, with around a lakh policemen being deployed across the state. Six police teams have been formed to investigate the case. Since the area is communally sensitive, the situation is reportedly tense.

Also read: Life in Kerala not safe; state a hot spot of terrorism, says BJP chief Nadda

The BJP in Tamil Nadu was quick to allege that the cylinder blast was a terrorist act with ISIS links. “Coimbatore Cylinder blast is no more a ‘cylinder blast’. It’s a clear cut terror act with ISIS links. Will @CMOTamilnadu come out in the open & accept this? TN Govt is hiding this info for 12 hours now. Is this not a clear failure of the state intelligence machinery & DMK Govt?” state BJP chief K Annamalai tweeted on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)