Tamil Nadu’s new CM promises to bear cost of COVID treatment for all

M K Stalin also ordered financial aid of Rs 4,000 each to more than 2 crore rice cardholders, a cut in Aavin milk price by Rs 3/litre and free bus travel for women

On day 1 of assuming office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin on Friday (May 7) set his priorities clear when he declared that his government will bear the cost of COVID treatment for patients in private hospitals.

Stalin also ordered financial assistance of Rs 4,000 each to more than 2 crore rice cardholders across the state. “The Chief Minister will provide the first instalment of Rs 2,000 in May itself, which will come at a cost of Rs 4,153.69 crore,” a government order said.

COVID treatment for all will be covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Besides, the chief minister said the price of Aavin milk will be reduced by Rs 3/litre, with effect from May 16.

Working women and girls pursuing higher secondary education can now travel for free in government buses from May 8. The state government will provide a subsidy of Rs 1,200 crore to the transport corporations to compensate for the losses that could occur due to the above scheme.

Keeping his pre-poll promise to spend first 100 days of his stay in the CM’s office to solve people’s problems, Stalin appointed an IAS officer, who will be responsible for the exclusive department for grievance redressal.

Earlier in the day, Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 68-year-old Stalin, the DMK president who led his party to a huge victory in the Assembly polls was sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

A total of 33 ministers were also sworn in following Stalin, of whom 15 are first-time ministers. All the 34, including Stalin took the oath as per their conscience and in Tamil, in sync with the decades old tradition of the DMK.