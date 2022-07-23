Chennai’s MRTS rules out development of Buckingham Canal as National Waterway: Centre

Buckingham Canal has many low-level bridges and defunct structures, and is subjected to encroachments and hence not found suitable for development, said Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Lok Sabha

The Union government on Friday (July 22) said it has no plans at the moment to develop the Buckingham Canal, which is part of the National Waterway – 4.

The Centre cited the findings of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) which include the government of Tamil Nadu allowing the Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS) to construct Elevated Railway Stations right over the canal.

In the Lok Sabha, Union minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said this while replying to questions on the same by DMK MP TR Baalu.

The Baalu asked: “Whether the government has noticed that no development works have been taken up on Buckingham Canal since its declaration as a National Waterway, and if so, the reasons for it, and the details of plans to make the Buckingham Canal navigable by large mechanically propelled inland vessels for transportation of cargo.”

Replying to this, Sonowal said: “Buckingham Canal consisting of 316 km long North Buckingham Canal (Pedaganjam to Central Station Chennai) and 110 km long South Buckingham Canal (Central Station Chennai to Marakanam) is part of National Waterway – 4 (NW4) which was declared in 2008. Subsequent to the declaration, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was completed in March 2010. As per the findings of DPR, Buckingham Canal has many low-level bridges, defunct structures and subjected to encroachments and hence not found suitable for development.”

“ln view of above and with the development of road and rail network parallel to the Buckingham Canal which is in the vicinity of East Coast, there is no plan to develop Buckingham Canal at present,” he added.

What the DPR says

As per the government, the DPR for the development of navigation in the Kakinada-Puducherry canal along with rivers Godavari and Krishna of the entire NW4 was completed in March 2010. The Buckingham canal consists of two stretches – North Buckingham Canal (Pedaganjam to Central Station of Chennai) – 316 km; and South Buckingham Canal (Central Station of Chennai to Marakanam) – 110 km.

“Both the above stretches of Buckingham Canal are tidal canals and remain dry during non-monsoon periods, and 50 km stretch connecting North and South Buckingham canals in Chennai city is totally in abandoned condition and the government of Tamil Nadu has allowed Mass Rapid Transport System (MRTS), to construct Elevated Railway Stations right over the canal and columns of MRTS flyover bridges are within the canal bed itself and in certain places, the pedestal foundation of the column is exposed above the canal bed.

“Therefore, there is no navigation possible in the Chennai stretch and DPR recommends not taking up this stretch for Inland Water Transport (IWT) development,” the DPR stated.

“The remaining stretches of Buckingham canal have a total of 52 bridges, out of which 28 bridges are to be modified or reconstructed to provide desired horizontal and vertical clearances to allow passage of design size of an inland vessel. The survey of the canal indicated that the canal is silted at many places and embankments on either bank of some portions are levelled. Further, there are defunct lock structures and many portions of the canal are subjected to encroachments,” it added.

Over 100 National Waterways

To promote IWT in the country, 111 waterways (including five existing and 106 new) were declared as National Waterways (NWs) under the National Waterways Act, 2016 which came into effect from April 12, 2016.

In 2014, the Union government took up the development of the stretch of 37 km of the NW4 between Sholinganallur to Kalpakkam in South Buckingham Canal. The Centre had sanctioned over ₹123 crore for the project.

Launching the project, the then Union Minister of Shipping GK Vasan had said the NW 4 project would ease the transportation problems in Chennai suburbs to a great extent besides promoting tourist movement to important tourist spots at Mahabalipuram and Puducherry. The development of South Buckingham Canal can also improve the drainage system during flood season in Chennai city.

Back then, the government had said, “The canal will be developed to make it suitable for safe navigation of cargo vessels up to 300 ton capacity for transportation of general cargo like food grain, fertilisers, building materials, etc.

“The canal shall also be suitable for movement of the passenger and tourist vessels of higher capacity from Chennai to Mahabalipuram and in future up to Puducherry and vice versa. The terminals at Shollinganallur, Mutukkad and Mahabalipuram have been planned for construction and will be operated with necessary facilities for cargo, passenger and tourist vessels.”