Chennai rains: Flights diverted, holiday declared for schools

The showers brought relief to people from the sweltering heat that the city and its nearby districts had been witnessing over the past few days.

Heavy overnight rains lashed Chennai and its suburbs, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools on Monday (June 19).

International flight operations at the Chennai airport were affected as around 10 incoming flights, including from Doha and Dubai were diverted to Bengaluru, subsequently affecting departure as well.

Following the rains, authorities declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, besides Vellore and Ranipet.

The weather office forecast more spells of rain for Chennai and its suburbs on Monday.