Chennai Maths teacher shares porn on school WhatsApp group, arrested

A mathematics teacher in Chennai has been arrested for allegedly posting a pornographic video on a school WhatsApp group comprising Class 12 students and other teachers.

Mathivannan, a maths teacher in a private school in Chennai, had shared the pornographic videos on Friday night, to the shock of the students and teachers. They immediately alerted the school authorities.

The authorities swung into action and launched an internal inquiry, during which Mathivannan denied knowledge of the video initially and then said he had shared it under the influence of alcohol.

The school authorities then lodged a complaint against the teacher and Mathivannan was arrested under the POCSO Act and IT Act and remanded to judicial custody.