Chennai journalist dies after falling into storm water drain work pit

The 24-year-old was severely injured, and died despite several hours of treatment; anger mounts on uncompleted state government project ahead of monsoon season

S Muthukrishnan, a 24-year-old employee of the digital division of Puthiya Thalaimurai, died in a tragic incident in Chennai on Sunday.

At around 10.30 pm on Saturday, while returning home from work, he fell into a pit dug for storm water drain (SWD) work in MGR Nagar, and ran through steel bars. “He was lying there for a while before he was rescued by police personnel,” his colleague told The Federal. “The police contacted his roommates, who took him home.”

Though Muthukrishnan did not appear to have any major injuries apart from some bruises, his roommates noticed that he did not seem alright. They took him to a couple of private hospitals before moving him to Government Royapettah Hospital. Despite treatment that lasted a few hours, Muthukrishnan succumbed to injuries on Sunday afternoon.

The Federal is a sister concern of Puthiya Thalaimurai Digital. Team Federal offers its heartfelt condolences to Muthukrishnan’s family.

Kin to receive ₹5 lakh

While he was being treated, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited him at the hospital. Chief Minister MK Stalin offered his condolences. His kin will receive ₹5 lakh from the state government, including ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund and ₹3 lakh from the Journalist Family Assistance Scheme.

According to Muthukrishnan’s family members, he graduated with a BE degree from Government Engineering College in Tirunelveli and entered journalism through the Student’s Journalism Scheme of a Tamil magazine in Tamil Nadu. Later, he worked with a Tamil TV channel’s assignment desk before moving to Puthiya Thalaimurai’s digital desk.

His colleague recalled that Muthukrishnan aspired for a government job and was working towards it. In fact, he recently cleared the State Service Commission exam.

Muthukrishan’s parents live in Tenkasi, where his father works as a salesperson in a garment shop. He was their only child.

A city in a mess

Ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon, which typically brings cyclonic storms to Chennai, SWD works are in progress across the city. These are yet to be completed well past the deadline, and there has been vociferous criticism over this, particularly on social media.

On Sunday, even as condolences poured in, there was outrage over the loss of a young life. The state government should offer a bigger compensation, said journalists and activists.

Greater Chennai Corporation put out a clarification saying the road works were initiated by the state Highways Department and not the corporation.